MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The names two Memphis postal employees killed in a workplace shooting Tuesday, and the co-worker accused of pulling the trigger, still have not been officially confirmed by authorities more than 24 hours later.

A Cordova apartment where a suspected gunman in the postal shooting reportedly lived.

The U.S. Postal service is not releasing any new details about the gunfire that erupted inside the Lamar Postal facility. But their silence is not stopping family and social media from talking.

WREG went to a Cordova home that was reportedly occupied by the man some suspect of being the shooter. WREG is not naming him because he has not been identified by authorities.

Relatives confirmed he lived there but said he was good man who got pushed, and snapped.

“The person who did that yesterday was not who he was,” a person at the house said.

Many have identified the postal manager who was killed as James Wilson Jr., a longtime postal worker. Those who knew him posted messages that he was good supervisor and a good manager, who was fair.

James Wilson

Wilson’s cousin, Roxanne Rogers, shared memories of her relative through her grief shortly after the shooting.



“He was the nicest person you ever want to meet. Going to church, helping people. He didn’t mind going the extra mile for this job, for the workers there,” Rogers said.

The other victim is reportedly a 37-year-old supervisor, who is also a mother. Stunned family and friends posted on Facebook that she was the best supervisor you could ask for at the Post Office.

We continue to hear about the rigor of postal work, and how it can take a toll on employees.

“They putting too much pressure on the supervisors and managers and supervisors putting pressure on the workers,” Rogers said.

Many are wondering if that is what happened when the shooter, also a postal employee, pulled out a gun and fired.

But those grieving an unbearable lost are left with one question: Why?



“It’s just too much. It’s too much going on now,” Rogers said.

