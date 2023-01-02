MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Beloved Memphis Rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43.

Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening.

Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death.

After the news broke, fans across the area gathered outside the Whitehaven home where she was found.

One fan told WREG that she will always remember the joy the rapper brought onstage and in any interaction with fans.

“She was always happy. She was a free spirit and that’s what I want people to remember her as. It’s a legacy of hard work, of dedication, of making it out of Memphis,” the fan said.

We are told in her final days, she spent time seeing family and friends.

The investigation into her death continues. WREG will make updates as more information becomes available.