Memphis valedictorian experiencing homelessness earns $3 million in scholarships
TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - A high school valedictorian in Memphis, Tennessee, earned more than $3 million in scholarships while not having a home.
Tupac Mosley says his goal was to receive one million dollars in college scholarships. The high school valedictorian says he was shocked after surpassing his goal and getting accepted into more than 40 colleges.
"When I heard that I got three million, I was more than elated," Mosley said "After my father passed, we fell behind on bills and we ended up getting evicted from our home February 21st of this year, so we went to different homes so far and we were blessed to have For The Kingdom," he added.
For The Kingdom is a camping site and non-profit organization that helps lead urban children and teens in Memphis in the right direction.
Mosley says if it wasn't for the director allowing he and his family to stay here, college may have not been an option.
Through it, all Mosley managed to keep a 4.3 GPA.
During his valedictorian speech, he told his classmates that he truly believed anything was possible if you believe in yourself and work hard.
"Never let your current situation, whatever circumstances you're going through, be a mountain that you can't climb," Mosley said.
Tupac says he has decided to attend Tennessee State University.
Previous
Monday declared 'Doug the Pug' Day in...
Next
Vanderbilt announces it has signed...
Local News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Teens taken to hospital after Fort Dickerson Quarry jump
- Knoxville firefighters highlight dangers, safety prevention with clothes dryers
- Family identifies Gray man who drowned in Cherokee Lake
- Stay weather aware when camping in the Smokies
- VA agrees to pay Madisonville WWII veteran's medical bills
- Highway 321 in Blount County reopens after fire spreads to used car lot
- Tennessee Highway Safety Office kicks off 'Click It or Ticket' campaign
National News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Revisiting France, and recalling D-Day's horror and triumph
- AP sources: Pentagon proposing a troop buildup in Mideast
- Runaway barges threaten dam in another day of Midwest storms
- Legal experts: California reporter did not commit crime
- Annual 'Dr. Beach' list names Oahu's Kailua best in America
- Democratic pledges against big money come with an asterisk
- Liberal groups want 2020 Dems to back Pentagon spending cuts