MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Police say two men were arrested after they returned to a house they burglarized three days earlier in East Memphis.

Investigators said Christian Nicholas, 26, and Zachary Bible, 27, were caught red-handed with some of the items taken from a home in the 900 block of Audubon Drive.

The homeowner said Sunday, someone broke into his house and took several car keys and vehicle titles.

House burglarized on Audubon

SkyCop camera across from the home on Audubon

Officers were called back to the home on Wednesday after a concerned citizen reported seeing a white Honda Civic backed into the driveway.

Police said Nicholas and Bible were spotted coming from the rear of the house. They said during a pat down of Nicholas, they found a box of cufflinks belonging to the homeowner and a gun stolen out of Ashland, Mississippi.

During a search of the Honda, police said they found several vehicle titles and bank checks belonging to the victim. They also found burglary tools and another gun stolen in Shelby County.

Christian Nicholas and Zachary Bible

Police said Nicholas is a convicted felon out of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Court records show Bible was arrested in July for three vehicle break-ins.

Police said Bible admitted to burglarizing the house on Audubon and stealing car titles, checkbooks, and an old rusted handgun.