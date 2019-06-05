Men who entered service in Tenn. who died on D-Day, buried at Normandy American Cemetery

Skip to content
WATE
Knoxville
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigations
WATE 6 Focus
Knoxville Traffic
Behind the Badge
Washington Bureau
Top Stories
‘Knoxie Crits’ bring firsts for local cyclists
Top Stories
Democrats: Trump Admin’s changes to birth control, reproductive health are attacks on women
Top Stories
Dems push back on delay to put Tubman on the $20
UN health agency to remove controversial opioid guidelines
For the first time in more than 10 years, Congress talks about reparations for slavery
Authorities recover small plane in Tennessee River
Weather
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Hour by Hour Forecast
Closings
Weather Cameras
Allergy Forecast
Download Our Apps
Sports
Orange & White Nation
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Ice Bears
Friday Night Hits
Top Stories
UT baseball coach Tony Vitello agrees to contract extension
Top Stories
Dallas Zoo giraffe named after VFL, Cowboys’ Jason Witten dies
Top Stories
Parents brawl during youth baseball game after disagreeing with teen umpire
Fishermen watch as great white shark makes off with bait
Smokies manager builds trust through cuts
Taco Bell giving away free tacos today!
Living East Tennessee
6 Things You Need to Know
Style and Beauty
Health and Wellness
Home and Family
Food
Travel
Pets
Ripley’s Believe it or Not/Aquarium of the Smokies
Knoxville Wholesale Furniture Design Center
Meet the Living East Tennessee team
Top Stories
The Red, White, and Blue BBQ Event At Redemption Church
Top Stories
Honoring local hero’s with the Moonshare Campaign
Water safety for your pet and meet our Pet of the Week
Enjoy the smooth sounds of the Frog and Toad’s Dixie Quartet
Christmas in July and DIY fun with AR Workshop
Community
Contests
Calendar
2019 USA Cycling Championship
Relay For Life
Million Dollar Community Investment
Operation Honor Guard
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
Video Center
WATE TV Listings
Report It!
As Seen On
Contests
Positively Tennessee
Food For Thought
Caring For Our Kids
What the Tech?
Top Stories
Get your weather radio programmed by the Storm Team
Top Stories
Volunteers needed for USA Cycling races in Knoxville
Top Stories
Estate sale bargains: Some deals are better than others
5th annual dodgeball tournament benefits United Way of Greater Knoxville
Warrants: Jefferson City driver heard ‘voices’ before hitting 3 people, killing pregnant woman, 2-year-old
Dennis Martin 50 years later: Search and rescue lessons learned
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work at WATE
Intern at WATE
Advertise With Us
Email Newsletters and Alerts
Text Alerts
Download Our Apps
WATE on Amazon Alexa
Request a Tour
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
DA’s office seeks to revoke bond in crash involving human torso found in car
Men who entered service in Tenn. who died on D-Day, buried at Normandy American Cemetery
Tennessee
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Jun 5, 2019 / 07:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 6, 2019 / 10:09 AM EDT
WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter
Tweets by 6News