Men who entered service in Tenn. who died on D-Day, buried at Normandy American Cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Cracker Barrel said in a statement posted to social media on Tuesday it will not permit a gathering planned at its Cleveland, Tennessee, restaurant hosted by a Knox County deputy and pastor who has come under fire for his anti-LGBTQ statements and sermons.

Tennessee Democratic Party Chairman Mary Mancini wrote an open letter to the CEO of Cracker Barrel, which was also posted to Twitter, informing them that Grayson Fritts and All Scripture Baptist Church were planning a gathering on June 29 at its Cleveland location called "Small Town Soul Winning," which is also listed on the church's website. In the letter, Mancini notes that the event goes against the statement of inclusion and diversity posted to the restaurant's website.