NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Nashville Police Department shut down a portion of Broadway early Saturday morning following reports of a “suspicious package.”

At the scene, an officer told a News 2 crew that law enforcement was called to investigate reports of a suspicious package at Hard Rock Café.

A News 2 reporter arrived at the scene just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 to discover a portion of Broadway blocked off with crime scene tape.

According to MNPD, the Hard Rock Café has been evacuated as a precaution.

Earlier in the morning, authorities said they responded to the AT&T Building in the 300 block of Commerce Street after receiving a call about an alleged active shooter.

A heavy police presence could be seen near the AT&T Building as officers worked to clear the scene. The building was later cleared and officials determined that the report made on the call was unfounded.

No additional details have been released about either incident.