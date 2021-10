NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police are searching for the person responsible for firing shots outside a busy bar early Saturday morning on Broadway.

It happened just after 3 a.m. at the corner of 3rd Avenue and Broadway near Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk.

Metro Police said the suspect fired a gun in the air right outside the bar before fleeing.

No arrests have been made and a suspect description was not provided.