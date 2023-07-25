FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Kroger in Middle Tennessee is ditching the tradition of cashiers and baggers and converting to an all-self-checkout experience.

The big change was made at the Kroger in Franklin in the Cool Springs area on Friday, July 21.

A spokesperson for Kroger told News 2 the Cool Springs location was selected because of the rate of customers who were already using self-checkout.

“These allow our customers to scan and bag their own items,” said Lauren Bell, Corporate Affairs Manager for Kroger’s Nashville division, “It’s a fast, friendly experience.”

The Cool Springs location has also added several wide lanes to help accommodate shoppers with larger orders.

For those who are not fond of the experience, Bell said don’t worry — staff will still be available in the store for customers who don’t want to or unable to scan their own items.

“We still have staff at the front end ready and willing to step in to assist those customers,” said Bell.

According to Kroger, there are plans to make another Middle Tennessee Kroger a 100% self-checkout store. The grocery store chain told News 2 that the experience could be coming to a Hillsboro Village location later this year.

The self-checkout experience is not going to happen at all locations, according to Kroger. The grocery store chain said some job titles were changed, but no jobs were eliminated to make these updates.