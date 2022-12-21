KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement concerning information about people from other countries being taken to Tennessee.

Governor Bill Lee sent out a news release Tuesday that he was informed by ICE that they plan to release single, adult detainees into Tennessee while they await court proceedings. He also demanded that the Biden administration reverse their plan for detainee relocation.

“We’ve been informed by ICE that they plan to release single adult detainees into Tennessee while they await court proceedings. This is irresponsible and a threat to the safety of Tennesseans,” Gov. Lee stated in the news release. “Furthermore, we already have a national security crisis at our border, and the Biden administration’s attempt to revoke Title 42 will only incentivize more illegal crossings. It’s not compassionate to perpetuate a problem that leads to more exploitation and trafficking. 7,000 people unlawfully enter our country every day. This crisis is too big to ignore, and the only way to stop it is to secure the border. Placing the burden on states is not a solution, and we should not bear the brunt of the federal government’s failures. We are demanding the Biden administration reverse their plan for detainee relocation. In the meantime, we’re also discussing options with the Tennessee Attorney General and our federal delegation.”

According to ICE spokesperson Tanya J. Roman, noncitizens were not taken for release to Tennessee at this time.

Roman says the agency is communicating with the NGO community in Nashville that has volunteered to assist with noncitizens that may be taken to the area.

“[Enforcement and Removal Operations] anticipates that the NGO will primarily help with the hotel and onward movement of the migrants,” according to ICE.

ICE makes custody determinations daily, on a case-by-case basis to make sure they are in accordance with the U.S. Law and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy. Those who are apprehended and need custodial supervision are placed in detention facilities and those released from secure custody are part of the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) non-detained docket.

The noncitizens in the non-detained docket are enrolled into ICE’s Alternatives to Detention (ATD) program.

“The ATD Program may be appropriate for noncitizens who are released pursuant to Order to Release on Recognizance, Order of Supervision, grant of parole or bond,” Roman says.

The person must be 18 years or older, effectively removable from U.S. and in some stage of the immigration process. The program also closely monitors non-detained citizens. The levels of supervision and technology assigned to participants is based on the criteria: current immigration status, criminal history, compliance history, community or family ties, being a caregiver or provider, medical conditions and other humanitarian factors.

According to Roman, the ATD is currently available in over 300 locations nationwide for eligible participants residing within all 25 Areas of Responsibility (AOR).

Lee said he plans to discuss options with the Tennessee Attorney General and the federal delegation.