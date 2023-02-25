KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are facing human trafficking charges after a missing Knoxville teen was found by Tennessee Highway Patrol in Hickman County during a traffic stop, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI released on Saturday that special agents with the Human Trafficking Unit worked with THP to arrest a man and a woman who has been accused of trafficking a 17-year-old.

Chadwick Corley, 21. (Courtesy of TBI) Zoe Whitlock, 19

THP contacted the human trafficking agent on Feb. 21 after a trooper performed a routine traffic stop on the two adults in Hickman County, according to TBI. The trooper called Human Trafficking Unit after questioning the two adults, including the teen who was in the car.

During the investigation, agents determined that the teen was missing in Knoxville and the two adults were believed to have been trafficking her in commercial sex acts.

According to the release from TBI, the teen has been taken to a Nashville facility to receive care and services.

Chadwick Corley, 21, of Memphis, and Zoe Whitlock, 19, of Ellisville, Miss., were charged with one count each of trafficking for commercial sex acts.

Both were booked into Hickman County Jail where their bond is set at $120,000, according to the TBI release.