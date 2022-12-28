NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On April 21, 2022, Oscar Smith was scheduled to be executed in Tennessee. In between the time he was served his last meal and his scheduled execution time, Governor Bill Lee stepped in.

Smith’s execution was put on hold due to “an oversight in preparation for lethal injection,” according to a statement from Gov. Lee at the time.

Since then, an independent review has been conducted investigating the circumstances around the testing for lethal injection chemicals.

On Wednesday, the report on the monthslong review was released.

The report found there was no evidence anyone ever told the pharmacy tasked with testing Tennessee’s lethal injection chemicals that it should conduct an endotoxin test on all of them. An endotoxin test is used to detect bacteria.

That issue was found in multiple executions dating back to 2018.

In response to the review, Governor Bill Lee released several steps he is taking:

Make staffing changes at the department’s leadership level.

Hire and onboard a permanent TDOC commissioner in January 2023.

New department leadership will revise the state’s lethal injection protocol, in consultation with the Governor’s office and the Tennessee Attorney General’s office.

New department leadership will review all training associated with the revised protocol and make appropriate operational updates.

What those exact changes are remains to be seen. More details should come as Gov. Lee becomes available for comment over the next few weeks.

To read through the full report, CLICK HERE.