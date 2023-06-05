WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Morristown man was arrested on June 3 after allegedly leading police on a multi-jurisdiction pursuit.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the office was informed by the Jonesborough Police Department (JPD) that a vehicle fled from deputies on Sand Valley Road in Telford.

Later Saturday, WCSO deputies located the vehicle traveling on Highway 11 East. The vehicle allegedly fled from deputies near the Greene County line, the release stated.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Greeneville Police Department assisted the WCSO and reportedly stopped the vehicle on Old Erwin Highway.

Lance Snodderly, 32, of Morristown was charged with two counts of evading arrest, driving under the influence and two counts of speeding, the WCSO said.

Snodderly posted a bond of $21,000 and was released, according to a June 5 release from the WCSO. He is set to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday.