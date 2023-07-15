FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The efforts to identify children who may have been rape victims of a well known Franklin soccer coach continues as WATE’s sister station, WKRN, digs deeper into Camilo Hurtado Campos time here in the United States.

Campos is accused of drugging and raping boys after video footage of the attacks was discovered on his phone.

Campos, who was in the U.S. illegally, lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, according to police. Residents in Franklin told News 2 that Campos lived at a home on Liberty Pike before moving to Glass Lane. Those that News 2 spoke with didn’t want to go on camera, concerned for their safety, but showed Stephanie Langston the home where he lived for many years.

The small duplex sits just across the street from Liberty Elementary School and a field where he was often seen training children. Campos, who was known by his nickname “Archundia,” frequented a Mexican market just a few doors down from his home.

One mother described his demeanor as being disrespectful and forward, saying Campos had approached her child some eight years ago to train with him, but that she didn’t get a good feeling.

The mother said she is relieved her son wasn’t a victim and that Campos is now behind bars, while saying she knows several victims within the Hispanic community who are too scared to come forward to police. Franklin police have reiterated their goal is to help the victims, so far they have identified nine boys and are still searching for at least six more based off video evidence.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, you are encouraged to contact the Franklin Police Department by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.