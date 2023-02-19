MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is charged with forgery after Memphis Police say he tried to deposit a fraudulent $19,000 check into his bank account and withdraw it later.

According to reports, on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the Regions Bank in Berclair regarding a fraudulent check. Police were told that a customer tried to deposit a $19,000 check into his account.

The suspect, Christopher Johnson, later tried to withdraw the money from his account at two different Regions Bank locations, police say.

Johnson was taken into custody and charged with forgery $10,000-$60,000 and criminal attempt-theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

MPD says there is no bond information at this time.