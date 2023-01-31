MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than two years after his arrest, an Mt. Juliet man has pleaded guilty to threatening and coercing multiple children into creating hundreds of sexually explicit videos.

Caleb Jordan, 22, pleaded guilty to multiple charges involving the sexual exploitation of children, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. According to the DOJ, Jordan met the three victims between the ages of 11 and 14 through a video gaming platform.

Court documents further revealed how Jordan coerced them into producing videos of themselves engaging in sexual activity. Jordan told the children people were coming to “get them” and threatened to kill or sexually assault their parents unless they sent him videos.

Authorities said he used the children to create nearly 400 videos, some of which showed them crying or in visible distress. According to court documents, Jordan instructed the children to perform and record specific sex acts.

Jordan then tried to sell the videos over an encrypted internet chatting application. Authorities said electronic devices seized from Jordan’s home contained more than 10,000 images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison for charges involving the sexual exploitation of children.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Nashville is continuing to investigate the case with assistance from HSI offices in Phoenix, Arizona and Fort Myers, Fla.

The case is a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the DOJ in May 2006 to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse and better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.