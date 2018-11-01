Tennessee

Mt. Juliet mom finds needle in Halloween candy

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging parents to check their child’s Halloween goodies after a needle was found in a piece of candy.  

According to authorities, a Mt. Juliet mother filed a report Wednesday night after she noticed a candy wrapper had been altered. 

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said a needle was found in the piece of candy.  

Parents should check their child’s candy to make sure it is properly sealed and has not been altered.  

Additional information was not released. 

