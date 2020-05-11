Nashville begins Phase One of reopening Monday

Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Phase One of the reopening process in Nashville begins Monday as businesses are now allowed to welcome back customers.

To reopen their doors, restaurants and bars serving food in Davidson County must follow a list of rules and guidelines.

After weeks of taking to-go orders only, customers are now allowed to eat in dining rooms though only until it is filled to half capacity.

Employees must have their temperature taken when they report to work and sitting at bars and live music is not allowed. Employees must wear masks and customers are encouraged to do the same.

Restaurants must clean surfaces including tables and chairs thoroughly in between customers.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said moving forward in the reopening process largely depends on residents and business owners.

“Your efforts will largely determine the sustained success of our economic restart. Your dedication to social distancing, wearing face coverings and hand washing will largely determine whether we can move forward to Phase Two, or whether we have to backtrack in the event of a spike in cases,” explained Mayor Cooper.

Retail stores may also open at half capacity. “High-touch” businesses like gyms and hair and nail salons will remain closed as well as bars and entertainment venues while in Phase One.

People with the ability to work from home are encouraged to do so and gatherings of more than ten people are still off limits.

Mayor Cooper said people should support businesses who are following the rules.

“Everyone has the right to be safe while participating in our local economy. I urge everyone to patronize those businesses that have the best interest of their staff and customers at heart. and demonstrate good faith by following public health protocols and best practices,” added Mayor Cooper.

Mayor Cooper asked residents to continue practicing social distancing, staying six feet apart from other people at all times.

Phase One is expected last for at least two weeks. If the metrics are positive, Davidson County may move into Phase Two of the reopening process.

If case numbers significantly increase, Mayor Cooper the city should be prepared to step back into more strict social distancing practices.

 

