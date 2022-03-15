NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Parthenon was never meant to be a permanent structure. So, why is it here?
The Tennessee State Library and Archives has several materials documenting the historical landmark located in Centennial Park. When it was first built, it was made of temporary material, like the other dozens of structures that were built for the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition in 1897.
The exposition was held to celebrate Tennessee’s 100 years of statehood. It commemorated the state’s achievements showing the world its commerce, agriculture, history, art, and more.
The event kicked off a year late, and it lasted six months. An estimated 1.8 million visitors visited the festival. The majority of the other buildings at the expo were moved or destroyed. Only the Parthenon remained.
The original Parthenon was built in 447 BC as a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena in Athens, Greece.
Nashville was already known as “Athens of the South” because of its focus on higher education. So, many did not want to see the building torn down. However, the material was deteriorating.
In 1920, the city made the decision to tear it down and rebuild it from lasting materials. It reopened as a museum for the public in 1931.
Nashville’s Parthenon: Did You Know
- Nashville’s Parthenon is the world’s only exact replica – including size and detail of the Greek temple.
- The 42-foot great replica statue of Athena was added in 1990.
- The $12 million restoration of the Parthenon was unveiled in 2001.
- The Athens Parthenon took about 10 years to build, which was about the same amount of time it took to build the permanent Nashville Parthenon.
Visit the Parthenon
Nashville’s Parthenon is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can visit Wednesday through Sunday, but make sure to check the Parthenon’s website first as hours may vary each week.
Admission is free for members, learn more here. Admission is also free for children under the age of 4.
For non-members: Admission for adults is $10, Ages 4-17 & 62+ can tour the venue for $8.