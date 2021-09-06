Nashville humanitarian pitches in to help Hurricane Ida victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As people in Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricane Ida, a Nashville woman has taken her team down south to help. Britnie Turner talked with News 2 just a few weeks ago while she was volunteering in Haiti after the deadly earthquake.

“It’s horrible it’s absolutely terrible, the devastation is so widespread it is unreal,” says Turner on Ida’s destruction. “Just driving around it is like seeing so many broken dreams and how long it’s gonna take them to rebuild.”

Turner is the CEO of Aerial Development, a real estate development firm in Nashville. She also runs Aerial Recovery, which responds to humanitarian needs all over the world. Unfortunately, Turner has been very busy with natural disasters lately.

“The first couple of days is just emergency response getting people evacuated, medical help, getting them food and water, then you start rebuilding shelter. So this first week is going to be food or water, some kind of electricity, clearing, giving people access to start rebuilding and we are taking food to these areas.”

The storm is responsible for 17 deaths in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Although power has been restored to some people, many other residents could be in the dark until the end of the month.

“The people are resilient, the people who stayed, thankfully not that many people stayed. But the people who did stay are out there cleaning up the roads and helping their community out so that aide can come in.”

Turner and her team, along with Global Empowerment Mission, are on the ground and have been since right after the storm hit. Both organizations have joined together to dedicate $1 million toward the recovery efforts, which will no doubt go a long way. “We aren’t in New Orleans, bigger cities get more help they get more media coverage,” said Turner. “These smaller regions just get forgotten, they don’t get government money, they don’t get government attention, they don’t get the attention so they have to pull themselves up.”

Many are comparing this storm to Hurricane Katrina, and with the help of organizations like Aerial Development, they’ll get back on their feet once again.

If you would like to help, Aerial Recovery is always looking for volunteers. More information can be found on their website.