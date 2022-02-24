NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have a Nashville woman in custody after she failed to appear in court earlier this month.

Jaqueline Mangrum, 38, is facing charges for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child endangerment in connection with a July 2021 case.

In proceedings last year, it was ordered if Mangrum posted bond, she was not allowed to have contact with her five children unless it was through court-ordered supervision.

Youth Services detectives have since learned Mangrum picked up her children from an out-of-county relative last month and has not been heard from since.

The children were believed to be endangered, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday afternoon that all five children were found safely. Metro police later confirmed the children were found safely on Carter Street in Nashville, while Mangrum was taken into custody.

The children’s photos can be seen below:

Bench warrants for Mangrum’s arrest were issued Feb. 16, charging her with failure to appear in court in the child endangerment case as well as other criminal cases for which she was originally arrested in 2019 and 2020.

Mangrum is in custody on the bench warrant from criminal court. The children have since been placed in appropriate care by the Department of Children’s Services.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to show the children have been found.