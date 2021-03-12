Nashville officer critically wounded, woman killed in shootout after traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Metro officer was critically wounded and a 31-year-old woman killed in a shootout in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Brick Church Pike Friday morning.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 a.m. during a traffic stop outside of the business at the intersection with Ewing Drive.

Metro Police identified the officer as East Precinct Officer Josh Baker and the woman as 31-year-old Nika Nicole Holbert.

BREAKING: MNPD East Precinct Officer Josh Baker is in critical condition after being shot at 9:33 this morning in the parking lot of Dollar General @ Brick Church Pk & Ewing Dr. A 21-year-old woman was also shot and is in critical condition. Investigation active. pic.twitter.com/Hr4qOaTX2N — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2021

Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department said the situation began when Officer Baker stopped a black Chevrolet Camaro after learning the owner of the vehicle had six outstanding drug warrants.

Officer Baker approached the Camaro and learned the owner of the car was not the person driving, according to Aaron. He said at some point, Holbert fired at Officer Baker, striking him, as he fired back, striking Holbert, who drove off and crashed.

Aaron said Officer Baker was struck in the torso and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he underwent surgery. He was listed in critical condition, but was stable following that surgery, police said.

Holbert was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators.

UPDATE: Field Training Officer Josh Baker is in stable condition after undergoing surgery at Vanderbilt. Officer Baker is a 14-year MNPD veteran. pic.twitter.com/0VyfPqG5jd — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 12, 2021

“What happened today is a reminder that being a police officer anywhere can be a dangerous job,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with Officer Baker and with the families of everyone involved.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will lead the investigation into the shooting.

No additional information was immediately released.