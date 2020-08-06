Nashville police pledge mask order enforcement, make arrest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — People who refuse to wear masks in downtown Nashville can now end up behind bars. A man was charged with violating health regulations after Tennessee authorities said they twice spotted him defying the capital city’s mask order on the same day that police committed to stricter enforcement.
Joseph Bryant, 61, was booked into the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office jail at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, news outlets reported, citing an arrest warrant.
Metro Nashville officers first cited him in the popular Broadway area, where he was warned to put a mask on, but walked away without doing so, Metro police spokesman Don Aaron said. Bryant had two masks in his pocket at the time, Aaron added.
He was arrested less than two hours later when officers again witnessed him without a mask, and believed the “defiant behavior would continue” if Bryant was only given a second citation, according to Aaron.
Bryant had not posted his $500 bond Thursday morning but did have an attorney representing him, according to records obtained by The Tennessean.
Nashville’s mask order mandates the use of face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Metro Police Chief Damien Huggins pledged to city council members Wednesday that officers would increase enforcement.
“We’re beyond the just educational role and are going into the citation and arrest phase,” The Tennessean quoted Huggins as saying.
Previously, the department issued verbal warnings and handed out informational flyers, the newspaper said. The agency plans to increase its presence in the tourist area this weekend, with officers patrolling Broadway on foot and all-terrain vehicles, according to a city statement.
___
Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN Dept. of Health reports over 108K total cases, while the state has performed over 1.5M tests
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Second stimulus checks: Progress slow on virus relief bill with $1,200 payments
- Wave of evictions expected as moratoriums end in many states
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee to call lawmakers into special session Aug. 10
- Knox County Mayor Jacobs: ‘The board has gone from being an advisory board to making policies”
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier County extends mask mandate through Aug. 29
- Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Monday brings 1,009 new COVID-19 cases for total topping 110,000
- Casual Pint president defying bar closure order: ‘We’re going to come in every day at noon and unlock the doors’
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County Health Department explains reasoning behind bar closures, reports 12th death in 5 days
- Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
- Fauci says he is ‘cautiously optimistic’ vaccine will be effective, available early 2021
- Staff member at Oak Ridge High School tests positive for COVID-19
- As a new week begins, here’s why you don’t have that second stimulus check