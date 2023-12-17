NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A threat that was allegedly emailed to a local synagogue resulted in a response from the Metro Nashville Police Department early Sunday morning.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville posted on Facebook just after 10 a.m. stating that on Sunday, Dec. 17, “the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville, along with numerous other Jewish communal organizations, received an emailed threat.”

According to the organization, Metro police and Secure Community Network were both made aware of the alleged threat.

When asked about the incident, police told News 2 that a synagogue received an emailed threat Sunday morning.

Authorities reported that officers responded to the synagogue and were able to clear the building.

There were no services ongoing at the time, according to law enforcement. The contents of the emailed threat were not revealed.

In a statement, officials with the Jewish Federation of Greater Nashville said they are thankfully for Metro police’s response and support.

“We are grateful to our law enforcement partners for their support and professionalism. We will not be afraid, and will continue to live proud and joyful Jewish lives in our amazing Nashville community,” said the organization.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.