NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Hockey League announced Thursday that the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 Upper Deck NHL Draft will both be held in Nashville in June 2023.

This will be the first time both events will be held in the same city since 2006, when the NHL Awards and the NHL Draft were both held in Vancouver.

The 2023 NHL Awards will be held on Monday, June 26. The awards honor the best regular-season players in a wide range of categories, including most valuable player (Hart Trophy), outstanding goaltender (Vezina Trophy), outstanding defenseman (Norris Trophy) and outstanding rookie (Calder Trophy).

The Ted Lindsay Award will also be awarded; the award is presented annually to the “most outstanding player” in the NHL, as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA).

The Nashville Predators will host the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena over two days. The first round will be held Wednesday, June 28, and will be televised on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports. Rounds 2 through 7 will be held Thursday, June 29. Television information will be announced when available.

“It is an honor to bring the NHL Draft back to Music City and an even bigger opportunity to host it alongside the NHL Awards,” Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp CEO Butch Spyridon said. “As our partnership with the Preds and NHL continues to grow, we look forward to executing these two world class events next summer. Placed between CMA Fest and the city’s July 4th celebration will only strengthen our summer travel season.”

(Source: National Hockey League)

NHL club executives, scouts and coaches will be on the NHL Draft floor selecting the future stars of their franchises, while thousands of fans and media members are expected to attend.

This will be the second time the Predators will host the NHL Draft and marks the 20-year anniversary of the 2003 NHL Draft, which was also held at Bridgestone Arena (then known as Gaylord Entertainment Center).

“We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events – the 2023 NHL Awards and the 2023 NHL Draft – to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “From the 2003 NHL Draft to the 2016 NHL All-Star Weekend to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final to the 2022 NHL Stadium Series game, the city, the Predators organization and the Country Music community have overwhelmed the NHL with their welcome and support every time Nashville has hosted a League event. We cannot wait to return next June to celebrate the stars of our game and introduce the next generation of NHL Players.”

Information on ticket plans, related events and other details will be announced at a later date.

“We want to thank and show our appreciation for the NHL, leadership from the City of Nashville and State of Tennessee and the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for bringing the NHL Draft and NHL Awards to Nashville,” Predators President and CEO Sean Henry said. “Time and time again, our teams have come together to create new ways to present the biggest showcases in our sport by allowing the unique passion of our fans to shine through. It’s been more than 15 years since these two events were hosted in the same city in the same year – next June, we are penciling that week with SMASHVILLE as the center of the hockey world. It will let hockey fans worldwide celebrate the best in our game and welcome its future stars right here in the heart of Music City.”