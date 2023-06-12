NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular radio station has pulled the plug on pop music after providing Nashville listeners with the top hits for the past 13 years.

On June 8, HOT 106.7 bid farewell to Music City as the station prepared to embark on a new musical transition.

“All the songs, smiles, and shows that we’ve shared with you in Music City over the last 13 years have been remarkable. Hanging out with you on the radio everyday has been the greatest joy and we cannot thank you enough,” said the radio station.

Hours later, country music legend Randy Travis helped the crew announce the launch of “Y’all 106.7,” described as an 80s-90s based country station that plays songs by artists that made Nashville what it is today.

Y’all 106.7 listeners can expect to hear nonstop country from powerhouse artists such as George Strait, Randy Travis, Garth Brooks, Reba, Brooks & Dunn, Tim McGraw, Shania Twain and many more.

On Twitter, the launch was met with mixed reactions from users with some accepting the change with opens arms, and others – not so much.

“This is absolutely wild to switch from a pop station to country, but let’s go!” wrote one user. “Sad to see ya go, but good luck on your next adventure “y’all,” wrote another.

Other users stated the transition will take some time to get use to with one saying, “Got into my car and got hit with this wondering why my hits station was country. UGH,” wrote the user, “Now I can’t listen to The Bert Show in the morning. My whole routine is thrown off.”

As of this writing, there have been no plans to add on-air talent to the country music station. According to Midwest Communications, listeners won’t hear news, traffic, weather, sports, or DJ chatter on Y’all 106.7.

