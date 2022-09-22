NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will celebrate the 2022 National Hunting and Fishing Day on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The national holiday was established by the U.S. Congress in 1972 and recognizes hunters and anglers for their contributions to wildlife conservation.

The 50th anniversary of the national holiday will recognize the conservation efforts consisting of fishing, hunting and target shooting.

The day coincides with the start of the statewide fall archery season for deer and turkey in selected counties.

“We welcome all Tennesseans to go outdoors and experience the joys of hunting and fishing,” TWRA Executive Director Jason Maxedon said. “We offer a wide variety of educational events for beginners interested in trying out a new activity, and we are proud of all our experienced hunters and anglers who contribute to conservation and wildlife management with the purchase of their licenses.”

Wildlife conservation efforts are funded by federal aid programs, including sportsmen and women funding from license fees. Some of the funding also comes from taxes that includes firearms, ammunition and fishing gear. The funds support conservation programs, habitat acquisitions and outdoor recreation opportunities in Tennessee.

National Hunting and Fishing Day are celebrated in all 50 states annually on the fourth Saturday of September.