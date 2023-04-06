MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed 14 tornadoes in Tennessee, Arkansas, and Mississippi as they continue to survey the damage left behind after last week’s storm.

Two of them were in Arkansas, including the one that devastated the city of Wynne and killed four people. That tornado was rated an EF-3 with 160 mile per hour winds.

Six tornadoes hit West Tennessee, including an EF-3 that killed one person and caused lots of damage in Covington and Tipton County. McNairy County was hit by two tornadoes with one of those killing nine people.

Five tornadoes touched down in north Mississippi, including the EF-2 tornado that hit parts of Tunica and DeSoto counties. At its peak, that tornado had 130 mile per hour winds. Another EF-2 tornado killed one person in Pontotoc County.