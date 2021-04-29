New jobless claims in Tennessee fall below 10,000 for the first time in April

FILE – In this March 4, 2021, file photo, a sign reading “Welcome Back Now Open” is posted on the window of a Morton’s Steakhouse restaurant as a man works inside during the coronavirus pandemic in San Francisco. California added 141,000 jobs in February as more than a quarter of a million people returned to the workforce. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, March 26, that the state’s unemployment rate in February was 8.5%, down from 9% in January. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee dropped below 10,000 for the first time since late March.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce reported 8,702 new jobless claims were made in the week ending on April 24, a decrease of 4,589 from the previous week. The first two weeks in April saw 10,847 and 10,869 new weekly claims reported, respectively.

Before the beginning of April, Tennessee hadn’t reported more than 10,000 weekly jobless claims since the week ending on Feb. 27.

Total continued claims statewide are 51,055, an increase of 4,770 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 463 new claims were filed, with 2,517 claims continuing.

A total of 177,410 new claims have been filed in Tennessee since the week ending on Jan. 9. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the department has reported 1,152,364 claims made in Tennessee.