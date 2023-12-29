KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A new Tennessee law going into effect Jan. 1 will give harsher punishment to those caught looking at their phones while driving.

Senate bill 0589, also known as the “Eddie Conrad Act,” is named after a Middle Tennessee man who was killed in a crash caused by a distracted driver back in 2020.

As he was waiting to make a turn at a stop light, he was rear-ended by a distracted driver, pushing him into oncoming traffic.

The law will increase the number of points that can be charged to a person’s driving record if caught texting or looking at their phone while driving. It could also mean a suspended license for people under 18.

This law directly impacts the work that organizations across Knoxville have been doing to make Knoxville roadways safer.

“Over 3,000 people died in 2021 in a result of distracted driving so we know that this is a major crisis… but we know that it is something we can solve,” said the Bike-Walk Knoxville advocacy director Zoe Scott.

Looking at your phone while driving, even for a second, may seem inconsequential but it can put you and others directly in harms-way.

“At 55 miles per hour, sending a text takes an average of 5 seconds, and that’s traveling the length of a football field,” said Scott, “effectively not looking at the road or being aware of your surroundings which can put you in some really dangerous circumstances and can also create really dangerous situations for other people using the roadway.”

The City of Knoxville and the Knoxville Police Department applaud the new law.

“Roadway safety is one of our top priorities,” said KPD communications manager, Scott Erland. “Distracted drivers make the roads significantly less safe, especially younger, less experienced drivers whose attention is on their phone instead of on the act of driving. Our hope is that this new law will further deter drivers from making the potentially deadly mistake of driving while distracted. KPD officers will continue to focus their efforts on addressing and correcting the behavior that threatens the safety of Knoxville roads.”

The law also helps the city with their Vision Zero Action Plan, which aims to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries in Knoxville by 2040.

“We will achieve that goal through engineering, education and enforcement. The Eddie Conrad Act is an example of how cities and law enforcement can educate and encourage people to better pay attention to other road users and their surroundings when they are behind the wheel,” said transportation engineering chief for the City of Knoxville, Karen McKeehan.