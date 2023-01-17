KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As 2023 kicked off, so did new laws across the state of Tennessee. One of the new laws is House Bill 2113, which will require human trafficking training for several state departments moving forward.

Under HB 2113, employees with the Department of Corrections, the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, and the Department of Human Services will now be trained in identifying signs of human trafficking and also how to respond.

The Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking (CCAHT) will play a role in developing the curriculum for the training.

Tara Davis, the Community Relationship Coordinator with CCAHT, said this will be key because they suspect anywhere from 90-95% of those who have encountered trafficking will also be involved with the criminal justice system at some point. Davis explained that’s why it’s so important these specific departments get trained, so resources are on the front lines.

“Recognizing that this is a serious issue in the community, that it touches a lot of people in the community, and that it’s serious enough that we need to know how to handle it and support it,” said Davis of what this signals to the public.

While the exact outline of the training is not set in stone quite yet, organizations like the CCAHT will play a big role in what it will look like.

Davis explained the Coalition already provides training similar to what will be required of these state departments to other groups in the community. She also said they’re excited to work with the state and applaud lawmakers for making this move.

Davis said she hopes this move shows the community this is a real issue, not just something you see in the movies.

“A lot of people think that human trafficking is this grand, international incident like in the movie ‘Taken,’ when the reality is human trafficking is happening in every zip code throughout the state of Tennessee,” said Davis. “The likelihood that you are interacting with someone who is experiencing trafficking or has experienced trafficking is great.”

To learn more about the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking and the training they offer, head to their website. January also marks Human Trafficking Awareness Month. Human Trafficking Awareness Day was observed on January 11.