MONTEREY, Tenn. (WATE) — Country music fans will soon be able to enjoy a brand new two-day festival coming to Tennessee next year.

The White Pines Music Festival is coming to The Old Gray venue in Monterey, Tennessee on May 24-25, 2024. Organizers announced Wednesday that the event will be headlined by Clay Walker and Craig Morgan. Other acts include Nate Smith, Larry Fleet, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Ashley Cooke, The Reeves Bros, Boy Named Banjo, and Sam Banks.

All tickets and camping will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 27 at 11 a.m. EST at https://whitepinesfest.frontgatetickets.com. A presale will be offered to Instagram and Facebook followers of the festival’s official pages. beginning Monday, October 23 at 11 a.m. EST.

More information can be found at whitepinesfest.com.

“One of the most magical things is to see an idea become a reality in this business. The White Pines Music Festival started with a dream, a discussion between Craig Morgan and Chris Landers of The Old Gray,” White Pines Music Festival organizers Gil Cunningham and Bryan Frasher said. “Now we’re at this point where we’re putting tickets on sale at an all-in, transparent price that customers will be very excited about, we have an incredible lineup of talent that’s excited to play this first-ever festival… and that is just the beginning. We hope to develop the festival into the “go-to” country music experience of middle Tennessee in the years to come and fans can expect to see some more fun and exciting announcements over the next few months.”