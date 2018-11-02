New Sevier County Animal Care Center opens doors
The Sevier County Animal Care Center officially opened their doors Thursday.
The new facility opened up Thursday on Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. This new shelter replaces the previous one in the area, Pets without Parents, which closed permanently at the end of June.
This spring the shelter received backlash for overcrowding concerns and questions about euthanizing animals.
The Sevier Animal Care Center is now ready to house stray and homeless pets.
It's open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Knoxville Driver arrested for deadly hea
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Attorney asks for change of venue,...
Local News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Veterans can eat for free at Applebee's next Sunday
- Remains of fallen WWII pilot returning to Tennessee
- Looking ahead: David Earl Miller to executed for 1981 murder of 23-year-old woman Lee Standifer
- Matt Hinkin's 2018-19 Winter Weather Forecast
- Students in Knox County show improvement on ACT test scores
- Knoxville family shares life-long impacts after verdict, finding justice, and the death penalty
National News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- With Trump in Montana, Sen. Jon Tester turns to 'The Dude'
- First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug available in the U.S.
- Facebook apologizes for rejecting pro-Blackburn ad, calls it a 'mistake'
- Video of cop killer becomes Trump campaign push
- Veterans can eat for free at Applebee's next Sunday
- Security experts question border mission for military
- The Latest: Trump says video he tweeted was 'correct'