New Sevier County Animal Care Center opens doors Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Source: WATE [ + - ] Video

The Sevier County Animal Care Center officially opened their doors Thursday.

The new facility opened up Thursday on Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. This new shelter replaces the previous one in the area, Pets without Parents, which closed permanently at the end of June.

This spring the shelter received backlash for overcrowding concerns and questions about euthanizing animals.

The Sevier Animal Care Center is now ready to house stray and homeless pets.

It's open from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.