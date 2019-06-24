New Tennessee firearms, ammunition laws set for next year

Editors’ Note: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect effective date for the law.

Several Tennessee firearm and ammunition bills will go into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

One of those bills is Tennessee Senate Bill 705, which allows people to obtain their carry permit by taking an online course.

Tennessee House Majority Whip Timothy Hill says he’s pleased with the firearms and ammunition bills.

“The mindset of the Tennessee legislator is to be protective of our second amendment rights,” Hill said. “Expanding access where appropriate and trying their best not to limit an individual’s personal decision on what they do with their firearms.”

Rep. Hill also says that bill will allow increased access to the handgun carry permit course.

Other laws set to come into effect:

Firearms and Ammunition – As enacted, creates a Class A misdemeanor offense for the transfer of a firearm to a person knowing that the person: has been judicially committed to a mental institution or adjudicated as a mental defective unless the person’s right to possess firearms has been restored; or is receiving inpatient mental health or substance abuse treatment at a hospital or treatment resource. – Amends TCA Title 16; Title 33 and Title 39, Chapter 17.

