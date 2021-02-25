New Tennessee jobless claims back over 10,000 after two weeks of reductions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New weekly unemployment claims filed in Tennessee surpassed 10,000 for the first time in the month of February.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 12,077 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in February 20. For the week prior, the department reported 8,116.

It’s the most new claims in one week since 18,237 were reported for the week ending on January 16.

A total of 93,429 new claims have been filed in Tennessee so far in 2021. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,074,383 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 48,015 an decrease of 1,949 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 448 new claims were filed, with 2,508 claims continuing.