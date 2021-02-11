New Tennessee jobless claims drop below 10,000 in first week of February

In this Aug. 15, 2019, photo a “Now hiring” sign is displayed on the front door of a Staples store in Manchester, N.H. On Thursday, Sept. 5, payroll processor ADP reports how many jobs private employers added in August. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The first week of February saw jobless claims filed in Tennessee drop below 10,000 for the first time since before Christmas.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce reported 9,498 new jobless claims were made in the week ending in January 30. For the week prior, the department reported 11,497.

The state had reported 10,000 claims or more each week from December 26 to the week ending on January 30, with the peak of the 6-week period seeing 21,954 new claims for the week of January 9.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,054,190 claims made in Tennessee.

Total continued claims statewide are 51,660 an decrease of 2,620 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 509 new claims were filed, with 2,696 claims continuing.

Click here for county-level unemployment claim data.