KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee General Assembly will consider a new bill proposal that would prohibit Emotional Support Animals (ESAs) from being indoors at food service areas such as restaurants and hotels.

Senate Bill 1595 may sound redundant due to there already being a federal law that keeps pets from being in these places, it clarifies that untrained ESAs will also be included.

“I think it’s pretty difficult for folks who run food service establishments and other public venues to understand what dogs are permitted and how to know, so the bill would clear that up,” said Human Animal Bond in Tennessee program coordinator Ruth Sapp.

While ESAs are typically used for people suffering from mental health conditions, they are not required to be trained to go out in public spaces. Compared to service dogs which are usually put through up to two years of training to be able to be protected by law in public environments.

ESAs are given some protection through the Fair Housing Act, but they are not allowed in spaces that prohibit pet dogs.

“A person who needs an emotional support animal may have a disabling mental illness, it may be disability but typically that dog is not trained to perform any specific task for the person,” Sapp said. “They’re there to simply provide emotional support to make them feel more comfortable and confident in the public setting.”

However, service dogs are trained to physically care for their owners.

“A service dog has several task-oriented commands that they do for their owner throughout their daily life, and they work all day every day, that’s why they’re a service dog they are there to provide a service,” said Ridgeside K9 trainer Andy Taylor.

Service dogs are there to perform a variety of tasks that take intensive training to master, including carrying bags, picking up items, and guiding their owners around. Most importantly, they are trained to be in public spaces, while ESAs are not.

“We’ll take them out to Market Square, we’ll go to any public setting where dogs are allowed, we’ll take them out there, start working them in their behaviors to let them know that this is not just something we do here at the training facility. It’s not something that we do outside as well,” said Taylor.

Sapp said an easy way to tell the two apart is through two simple questions.

“There are two questions that you can ask to know whether their dog is a service animal, and one is ‘does the handler have a disability?’ and the other is ‘what is the dog trained to do for you?’” said Snapp.

The general assembly will begin to meet Jan. 8, but we do not know when the bill will be discussed.

If you do have an ESA and would like to get them trained in Knoxville, you can visit Ridgeside K9 or a variety of service dog training facilities in the area.