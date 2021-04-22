New weekly jobless claims in Tennessee reach highest level since January

A hiring sign is seen outside home improvement store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Friday, April 2, 2021. America’s employers unleashed a burst of hiring in March, adding 916,000 jobs in a sign that a sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold as vaccinations accelerate, stimulus checks flow through the economy and businesses increasingly reopen. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The week ending on April 17 saw the most new weekly unemployment claims in Tennessee since mid-January.

The state Department of Labor and Workforce reported 13,291 new jobless claims were made in the week. It’s the most since the week ending Jan. 16, when 18,237 were reported. The first two weeks in April saw 10,847 and 10,869 new weekly claims reported, respectively.

Total continued claims statewide are 46,285, an increase of 172 from last week. In Knox County, data shows 601 new claims were filed, with 2,404 claims continuing.

A total of 168,708 new claims have been filed in Tennessee since the week ending on Jan. 9. Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the department has now reported 1,143,662 claims made in Tennessee.