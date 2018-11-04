NRA flyer sent home with elementary school students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA/CNN) - - Parents of students at a Tennessee elementary school are divided after their children came home last week with a flyer from the National Rifle Association.
Students who brought home the flyer promoting the NRA's Eddie Eagle program were as young as kindergarten age.
The Eddie Eagle program focuses on gun safety and what kids should do if they encounter a firearm. On its website, the NRA describes it as "a gun accident prevention program that for over 30 years has helped keep kids safe."
School officials tell WZTV the intention of the flyer was to get parents to talk to their kids about gun safety. But some parents are wondering whether it was appropriate.
"School is for specific things, right? It's to educate children in academia, right?" one parent said. "It's not about political persuasions. I think that kids are just learning things like that a little too early these days."
Other parents say they're glad the flyer was sent out.
"I don't think it has to be a political thing or not-political thing. It has to be a safety first thing for our kids."
Many parents believe the school should have told them about the flyer before sending it home.
A statement released by the school says it will evaluate other gun safety resources in the future. The school also says the group "Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense" will be hosting a gun safety program for parents soon.
