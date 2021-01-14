Nursing school establishes scholarship fund in honor of slain Nashville nurse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The alma mater of slain Saint Thomas West ICU nurse Caitlyn Kaufman has established a scholarship fund in her honor.

Butler County Community College said Wednesday the recently-established fund has grown to more than $13,000 in less than a month.

Kaufman was a 2018 graduate of the nursing school in western Pennsylvania.

Caitlyn Kaufman

PHOTO: Clarion University

(Courtesy: Butler County Community College)

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

Caitlyn Kaufman (Source: MNPD)

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

Caitlyn Kaufman

The school said contributions have come from four states, something the college president called “truly unbelievable”.

The Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship would reach endowment level when funds surpass $15,000, according to Ruth Purcell, who retired Dec. 31 as executive director of the BC3 Education Foundation, which will administer the scholarship.

An endowed scholarship “exists forever,” Purcell said.

“It is Caitlyn’s legacy that can be paid forward to other people who are going to step into the role

that she was in and fill those shoes,” said Kiley Cribbs, a BC3 administrator who with Kaufman’s family created the award.

MORE: Slain nurse is second student from Pennsylvania school killed on Tennessee interstates

Saint Thomas West Hospital nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was shot and killed on Interstate 440 on Dec. 3, 2020 when when someone opened fire on her SUV while she was driving to work. She was just 26 years old.

President Dr. Nicholas Neupauer remembered Kaufman as shining star.

“I can tell you and the viewers in Nashville that we are heartbroken, Caitlyn represents the very best of our college. I think to get a full picture it would be important to give your audience a full representation of Butler. Although the steel industry declined in the 70’s and into the early 80’s there are still remnants of that steel industry and the immigrants who came over to work in steel. These are people who have great pride in their community, give back to their community and are incredibly hard working, that was Caitlyn,” recalled Dr. Neupauer.

He asks everyone keep Caitlyn and her family in their prayers.

“We are absolutely heartbroken, continue to pray for the family and Caitlyn. I will tell you her legacy

will live on forever.”

For information about contributing to the Caitlyn Kaufman ’18 Legacy Nursing Scholarship,

visit BC3’s website at bc3.edu or send a check payable to the BC3 Education Foundation Inc.,

BC3 Education Foundation, Inc.,

P.O. Box 1203

Butler, PA 16003.

Please note in the memo section “Caitlyn Kaufman Legacy Scholarship”.