NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen people around Tennessee lost their lives after severe weather swept through the state Friday night and Saturday morning.

On Sunday, April 2, officials announced that the Tennessee Department of Health has confirmed 15 weather-related deaths in the localities listed below, making up nearly half of the fatalities reported across the South and Midwest following the storms:

Nine in McNairy County

Three in Shelby County

One in Roane County

One in Tipton County

One in Henry County

According to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), that line of severe storms also led to significant damage to buildings, roads, and utilities in a number of counties.

Officials said the State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville has been activated to support statewide severe weather efforts.

While damage assessments are still ongoing across Tennessee, TEMA said a total of 259 houses have confirmed damage as of 3:18 p.m. Sunday.

In addition, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is reportedly assisting with the removal of debris from the roads.

According to officials, there are currently three shelters open to help survivors of the storms:

Cannon County : Westside Elementary School at 3714 Murfreesboro Road in Readyville

: Westside Elementary School at 3714 Murfreesboro Road in Readyville Tipton County: Covington Sports Plex at 790 Bert Johnston Avenue in Covington

Covington Sports Plex at 790 Bert Johnston Avenue in Covington Wayne County: American Legion Hall at 112 N. Main Street in Waynesboro

Meanwhile, with another round of severe weather expected for Tuesday, April 4, amid cleanup efforts from the last set of storms, TEMA shared the following recommendations for Tennesseans:

Don’t enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations.

Only hire licensed contractors. Also, don’t pay the total amount before they complete their work.

Avoid downed power lines.

If your house or property was damaged, take pictures and contact your insurance company before you being the cleanup process.

If you need immediate assistance, reach out to your local emergency management agency.

Take a moment to review your severe weather plan before Tuesday.