Officials: North Carolina couple falsified address to receive TennCare coverage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A North Carolina couple is facing charges after receiving more than $47,000 in health care services from TennCare. Laura Pickelsimer, 37, is facing a charge of TennCare fraud. She and her husband Alex Pickelsimer, 38, also face theft of services charges.

The Office of Inspector General says Laura reported a Tennessee address to the state so the family could continue to obtain TennCare coverage. TennCare paid more than $47,277 in fees and claims for the Pickelsimers.

The theft of services charge is a class C felony, punishable by three to 15 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000. TennCare fraud is a class D felony, which chares a sentence of two to 12 years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to $5,000. 

The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Stephen D. Crump of the 10th Judicial District serving Bradley, McMinn, Monroe and Polk County.

