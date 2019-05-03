Officials warn against driving impaired on Cinco de Mayo

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (via Tennessee Highway Safety Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) says ahead of May 5, also known as Cinco de Mayo, drivers planning to party and consume alcohol should plan a designated driver or sober ride.

"Failing to plan is planning to fail!" THSO tweeted. "line up a sober ride before you get lit." The hashtag, #CincoDeMayo was also attached.

THSO partners with community advocates as well as law enforcement agencies across the state to reduce impaired-driving crashes, injuries and fatalities.

What is Impaired Driving

For celebratory days such as Cinco de Mayo, Memorial Day, New Year's Eve, impaired driving is often seen, unfortunately.

"Booze It & Lose It" is Tennessee’s statewide campaign that coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national campaign, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."

Driving under the influence (DUI), also known as driving while intoxicated (DWI), drunk driving, or impaired driving, is the crime of driving a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs, including those prescribed by physicians.

In Tennessee, a drunk driver’s level of intoxication is typically determined by the measurement of blood alcohol content (BAC). A BAC measurement of 0.08% defines the criminal offense.

By the Numbers

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol's TITAN Division, there have been 94 known alcohol-related traffic crashes in Knox County in 2019 so far. In 2018, there were 362.

For fatalities statewide, there have been 312 fatality reports so far this year. Crash data indicates 16 of those fatalities occurred in Knox County.

As for injury crashes, there have been 640 reported in Knox County so far in 2019.

