Ohio police searching for man wanted in connection to gas station robberies

(WATE) — Ohio police are asking people along Interstate 75 in Kentucky and Tennessee to be on the lookout for a man who is wanted for a string of robberies and another man he may be traveling with. The West Chester Police Department says numerous tips point to Corey Bates and Thomas Walters traveling south along the busy highway.

Bates’ neck tattoo

Bates, 20, has a felony warrant for aggravated robbery. The robberies occurred at gas stations. He is believed to be traveling with Walters, 23, in an unknown vehicle.

Bates is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 200 pounds. He has a neck tattoo of a broken heart stitched together. Walters is 5-foot-10 and weighs 120 pounds.

Bates is armed and dangerous and is believed to be carrying a black handgun. Anyone who comes into contact with Bates should use extreme caution and contact 911.

Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Bates and Walters is being asked to contact the West Chester Police Department at 513-777-2231. Tips may also be submitted online through the WCPD anonymous tip line, www.westchesteroh.org/departments/police-department/report-a-tip/-fsiteid-1