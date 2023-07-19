NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — You won’t see many changes in the day-to-day of the Nashville International Airport (BNA) – at least not yet.

“Our predecessors would be rolling over in their graves if they had any idea that the state legislature has reached out and targeted our city and targeted this airport and what they’re trying to do to take control of this airport,” Andrew Byrd said.

Byrd is a member of the old BNA Airport Authority board.

The state legislature passed a law this past session scrambling the board and giving most of its appointing power to state leaders.

“I think even everybody agrees BNA is more than just Davidson County now,” Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said back during session. “So, having more representation on there from outside Davidson County with more people making those appointments is not a bad thing.”

Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) refuses to recognize the new board until a July 28th hearing can temporarily decide the law’s fate after Metro Nashville filed a lawsuit.

“They have the right to approve transfers of control,” Byrd said.

In defiance of the FAA, the new board – which is made up of appointees from several state leaders – met on July 1st and again Wednesday.

At the same time, the old board held its own meeting in a different location. “It’s a betrayal of this magnificent legacy to have our own state take control of this excellent airport,” Byrd said.

So the question is, who’s really in charge?

Airport Authority CEO Doug Kreulen welcomed the new board while it continues to meet at the airport. But the old board says it has to recognize federal authority, not state law.

“It’s important that we follow federal regulatory authority,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said.

Until that hearing late next week, the chaos continues.

Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz said the old authority will begin searching for outside counsel as the case progresses.

When News 2 asked several members of the new authority for comment, a representative said neither the airport nor board members would be making comments until after that July 28th hearing.