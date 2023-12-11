GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On December 11th, 1963, two of Andrew Johnson’s East Tennessee homes became National Park Service historic sites.

Once called the Early Home, the first home of Andrew and Eliza Johnson is located in Greeneville, Tennessee. The National Park Service preserves, protects, and maintains the Early Home and several other historic structures within the park.

Photo of original Homestead Credit: Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

Homestead today Credit: Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

Andrew Johnson’s bedroom Credit: Andrew Johnson National Historic Site

Andrew and Eliza Johnson raised their first four children in this home from the 1830s until 1851, when they moved into a larger home on Main Street called the Andrew Johnson Homestead, just a few blocks away. To obtain the Homestead house, Johnson traded his Early Home and paid an additional $950.00.

During park hours, Visitors can admire the details of the larger home’s early 19th-century architecture, built in the early 1800s.

Visitors can also walk through the first level of the Early Home. Inside, interpretive and educational exhibits provide information on Johnson’s early life, including his apprenticeship as a tailor, his arrival in Greeneville, his family tree, and the timeline of his political career.

