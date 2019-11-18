One dead, one wounded in shooting in Cumberland County

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man was killed and another wounded in a shooting in early Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office deputies were flagged down just before 5 a.m. Sunday in the Rinnie Community by a man in a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

Another man was found in a front yard with a gunshot wound to the head.

The gunshot victims, Jude Pennington, 41, of Ryan Road, Crossville, and Travis Sinard, 39, of Hood Drive, Crossville, were airlifted to regional hospitals.

Pennington was treated and released for gunshot wounds. Sinard died of his wounds early Monday morning.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Investigators are working with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office on the investigation.

