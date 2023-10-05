NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have tracked down a dozen missing children from Davidson County following a two-day collaborative operation in Nashville.

According to officials, “Operation Music City Missing” was a joint effort between the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD), and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services (DCS).

During the planning phase weeks before the operation, authorities said they identified 111 minors who were reported missing or otherwise listed as runaways for potential follow-up.

After gathering intelligence, law enforcement reportedly determined that 11 of the kids were believed to be out of the country while 35 had turned 18 or were found ahead of “Operation Music City Missing”.

At the time of the operation, officials said there was “insufficient intelligence to lead to the recovery” of 23 of the minors, but “investigative efforts on each continue.”

On Tuesday, Sept. 26 and Wednesday, Sept. 27, five teams of TBI special agents, DCS Absconder Unit members, DCS Human Trafficking Unit members, and MNPD detectives located the 12 missing children, according to the TBI.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding last week’s operation. However, authorities said they are still actively working to track down the dozens of remaining kids, many whom left home on their own.