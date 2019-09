KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bays Mountain Park officials say an otter died Thursday after being transported to UT Animal Hospital in Knoxville.

The park’s only otter, named “Otto”, became ill after food was thrown into its enclosure.

According to a spokesperson for the park, the food was thrown into Otto’s enclosure fairly recently by visitors. It is unknown when exactly the food was placed there.

A necropsy will be performed to determine Otto’s death.