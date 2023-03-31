NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a statement Thursday, the family of 61-year-old Cynthia Peak said their “hearts are broken” after learning she was among six victims in a shooting at the Covenant School in Green Hills.

Peak was working as a substitute teacher at the small private Christian school when the shooter came up to the second floor Monday morning and opened fire. Peak, as well as two other staff members and three children were killed.

“Our hearts are broken to confirm the loss of our beloved Cindy Peak. Cindy was a pillar of the community and a teacher beloved by all her students,” her family said.

Born in Leesville, Louisiana, Peak later graduated from Texas Christian University with a degree in Education. She met her husband in Nashville and they were married on Nov. 27, 1997 in Fairhope, Alabama.

In their statement, Peak’s family said her “favorite roles in life were being a mom to her three children, a wife to her husband, and an educator to students.”

She was a teacher at Christ Presbyterian Academy as well as various other schools, including her own homeschool pod named Peak Academy, and continued to teach outside of school by tutoring students and instructing swim lessons.

Her family will be holding a funeral service this weekend. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Christ Presbyterian Church located at 2323 Old Hickory Blvd.

Celebration of Life will be held immediately after at 12:00 p.m. on April 1, 2023 at Christ Presbyterian Church with Lance Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to WhoUWith? Ministries by clicking here. Checks can also be sent to 2900 Vanderbilt Place Suite 101, Nashville, TN 37212.

Read the family’s full statement below:

