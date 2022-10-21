JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A parachutist has been flown to a hospital following an accident at Friday night’s Musket Bowl game, according to authorities.

The parachutist crashed during the festivities leading up to the football game between Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools, according to News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler.

(Photo: WJHL)

The extent of the parachutist’s injuries is unclear, but the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says they were flown to Johnson City Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.